George W. Duplisea, 72
Grafton - George W. Duplisea, 72, formerly of Rose Lane in Grafton passed away at home Monday, November 23, 2020, surrounded by the ones he loved.
George was born in Skowhegan, Maine, the son of Walter and Charlene (Collins) Duplisea and moved to Grafton, MA at a young age, graduating from Grafton High School. George married Kathleen F. Cutting in 1970 and began their life in Worcester and moved back to Grafton in 1989. George worked many years as a heavy equipment operator and rigger for the teamsters local 170, most notably with the Hallamore Transportation Company. He was excellent at his job and worked doing the job he loved many years before retiring.
George's wife of 42 years Kathleen F. (Cutting) Duplisea passed away in 2011. He is survived by his two daughters, Charlene M. Duplisea of Millbury, Tracy L. Duplisea and her companion James Hall of Hudson, Fl; his fiancée, Dale Barry with whom he lived; a brother, Fred Duplisea and his wife Debra of Wayne, Maine; nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. A sister Laura M. Anderson pre deceased him.
George was a member of the Teamsters Local 170, the 200 Sportsman Club, the T.S.K.K., both in Webster and the Clearview Country Club, being lucky enough to score an elusive hole in one. A true outdoorsman who loved all things of nature, George enjoyed, hunting, fishing, snorkeling and Golf. Notably once on a fishing trip to Cabo San Lucas, George was lucky enough to land a 110lb Marlin off the coast. He was also a sports fan of NASCAR, Drag Racing, the Patriots, Red Sox, car shows and traveling with Dale. George really loved spending time with and will be sadly missed by his best buddies, Paul Robillard, Ronnie Thebodo and Paul Pepka Sr.
Friends and relatives are invited to a period of calling hours Monday, November 30th from 10am to 12:30 pm followed by his funeral service in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street. Burial in West Millbury Cemetery will be Friday December 4th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his name can be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or www.dana-farber.org/gift
