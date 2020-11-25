1/1
George Duplisea
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George W. Duplisea, 72

Grafton - George W. Duplisea, 72, formerly of Rose Lane in Grafton passed away at home Monday, November 23, 2020, surrounded by the ones he loved.

George was born in Skowhegan, Maine, the son of Walter and Charlene (Collins) Duplisea and moved to Grafton, MA at a young age, graduating from Grafton High School. George married Kathleen F. Cutting in 1970 and began their life in Worcester and moved back to Grafton in 1989. George worked many years as a heavy equipment operator and rigger for the teamsters local 170, most notably with the Hallamore Transportation Company. He was excellent at his job and worked doing the job he loved many years before retiring.

George's wife of 42 years Kathleen F. (Cutting) Duplisea passed away in 2011. He is survived by his two daughters, Charlene M. Duplisea of Millbury, Tracy L. Duplisea and her companion James Hall of Hudson, Fl; his fiancée, Dale Barry with whom he lived; a brother, Fred Duplisea and his wife Debra of Wayne, Maine; nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. A sister Laura M. Anderson pre deceased him.

George was a member of the Teamsters Local 170, the 200 Sportsman Club, the T.S.K.K., both in Webster and the Clearview Country Club, being lucky enough to score an elusive hole in one. A true outdoorsman who loved all things of nature, George enjoyed, hunting, fishing, snorkeling and Golf. Notably once on a fishing trip to Cabo San Lucas, George was lucky enough to land a 110lb Marlin off the coast. He was also a sports fan of NASCAR, Drag Racing, the Patriots, Red Sox, car shows and traveling with Dale. George really loved spending time with and will be sadly missed by his best buddies, Paul Robillard, Ronnie Thebodo and Paul Pepka Sr.

Friends and relatives are invited to a period of calling hours Monday, November 30th from 10am to 12:30 pm followed by his funeral service in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street. Burial in West Millbury Cemetery will be Friday December 4th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his name can be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or www.dana-farber.org/gift.

www.mercadantefuneral.com

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved