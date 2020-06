George Fifield

Or Copy this URL to Share

STERLING - George Clark Fifield, 93, of Sterling, a retired U.S. Army Lt. Colonel, passed away Wednesday, June 17. He was the husband of Helen D. Fifield, who died in 2013. A full obituary will be forthcoming.



The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.





