George Fifield

George Clark Fifield, 93
STERLING - George Clark Fifield passed away at his apartment in Worcester on June 17th at the age of 93. He was predeceased in 2013 by his wife and lifelong partner, Helen Derby Gustafson Fifield.
George was born in Worcester in 1927, the oldest of three boys, to Clifford Crane Fifield and Dorothy Adams Fifield. He grew up in Lancaster, attending Worcester Academy with the support of his benefactor and namesake George Clark, graduating in 1944 at the age 17. Because of his age, George's parents overrode his attempts to enlist, insisting that he matriculate at Dartmouth College. He met the love of his life during his time in Hanover, as he and Helen literally bumped into each other on the steps of Worcester's Union Station during their freshman year. He was smitten with her look and style and she was enamored with his Dartmouth/Worcester Academy connections and the twinkle in his extraordinary sky blue eyes. On his 18th birthday in April 1945, he had by then achieved his goal of being in the war, in the Navy, and doing his part.
Following World War II, George received an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy in 1946, arriving at West Point in his Navy uniform which earned him a year of demerits that took him a year to work off. Despite this inauspicious beginning, George persevered, and in 1950, was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Field Artillery. Unable to wed during their courtship by West Point rules, Helen and George were finally able to marry, only to have him receive immediate orders for Korea. By the time he had to report to the west coast to ship out in August of 1950, many of his West Point class had already been killed. George was fortunately diverted to northern Japan. After 18 months apart with Helen at the home of her supportive parents, Harry and Ruby Gustafson, he was finally reunited with his soulmate in Misawa allowing them to begin their married life together.
His military career took them and their four children to Texas, Oklahoma, and Georgia, and to an emerging Germany in the late 1950s. An assignment to Fort Devens brought them closer to home and family. Two wonderful years were spent in Littleton, before George was sent away again unaccompanied for a yearlong tour in South Korea on the DMZ.
A three-year assignment teaching and chairing the ROTC program at Princeton University was the reward for the difficult year of duty in Korea. His last tour was another assignment to Germany where he and Helen were very involved with the German American Club. During the tour, George and Helen took their family on many trips around Europe, including an overnight duty train ride to West Berlin with checkpoints in East Germany, a sobering visit to Dachau, and a stop at the Berlin Wall with armed guards on the East Berlin side. Other more memorable trips included visits to Denmark, Austria, France, Italy and Spain.
Upon retirement in 1970 as a Lieutenant Colonel, George and his family came home to the Worcester area, settling in Holden and getting a chance to enjoy their camp on East Lake Waushacum in Sterling. Annual reunions at the lake brought extended family together with Helen hosting the party and George patiently spending a large part of the day driving the boat
and encouraging new and experienced relatives/water-skiers to enjoy the sport and the lake. He and Helen winterized the cottage and spent an idyllic 30 years on the lake with Helen swimming whenever possible and George on the deck with his glass of wine.
Once retired from the military, George worked for State Mutual Insurance Company. During that period, he completed his Master's degree in counseling and then found his true calling when he became Director of Plant & Facilities at the Perkins School in his hometown of Lancaster and then again in his last position at The Belmont School in Belmont. He was always a hands-on guy, so his skills and engineering background fit perfectly with his last two positions.
Upon retirement, George and Helen travelled extensively across the country and the globe. George was also very active in his communities especially after his second retirement. He volunteered for the following organizations: one of the founders and President of WISE (Worcester Institute for Senior Education); President of the Sterling Library and Chair of the Building Addition Committee; a docent at the Worcester Art Museum; a driver for the American Cancer Society
; a Trustee of Memorial Foundation for the Blind and the East Lake Waushacum Association; a member of First Church of Christ, Unitarian in Lancaster and the Chocksett Club; and a volunteer on the Transportation Committee in Holden and the Sterling Food Bank.
With the death of Helen in 2013, his family became ever closer to George. As a devoted and caring father, he will be sorely missed but forever cherished by his children: George Clark Fifield, Jr. and his wife Suvanna; Peter Fifield and his wife Liberta; Nancy Fifield Jeppson and her husband Eric; and Janet Fifield. Called "the best grandpa ever," he will be forever remembered and loved by his 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren: Jennifer and Michael Fifield; Duncan, Tilton and Heath Fifield; Daniel, Pamela, and Samuel Jeppson and his wife Becca; and Christopher, Jeffrey and Natalia Billings. He is survived by his devoted brother Walter Adams Fifield and predeceased by his younger brother Clifford Crane Fifield. George would also want to mention that in his last few years, he was blessed with the love of his longtime caregivers Anna Lach, Mary Kariuki, and Luljeta Minga.
Plans for a future celebration of his life remain undetermined at this time. A notice will be printed when the arrangements are finalized. In lieu of flowers, George asked that all donations in his name be made to the East Lake Waushacum Association to maintain and preserve the lake that provided so much enjoyment to him and his entire family.