Scanlon Funeral Service Inc
38 East Main St.
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-1298
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
16 East Main Street
Webster, MA
George Fontaine Obituary
George A. Fontaine, 78

Webster - George A Fontaine, 78, died Friday, July 12, 2019 in Bay State Medical Center, Springfield after a period of declining health. His wife of 40 years, Bernadette "Bonnie" (LaBossiere) Fontaine, died in 2003.

He leaves his daughter, Lauren E Niford and her husband Michael of Charlton; his son Marc R LaRose and his wife Jessica of Richmond, VA; 3 grandchildren, Bret and Zach Niford, and Grace LaRose; 2 sisters, Mary B Fontaine of Webster and Dorothy Gregarick of Thomson, CT; nephews and nieces.

He was born and raised in Webster, the youngest child of George R and Helena M (Denoncourt) Fontaine and graduated from Bartlett High School in 1959. Later, he earned a certificate in management from WPI in 1981. He lived aboard his sailboat "Avion D'Eau" from 1988 to 2007 first in Pirate's Cove Marina, RI and then in Halifax Harbor Marina, Daytona Beach, FL. He returned to Massachusetts and lived in Charlton before moving to Webster in 2017.

He served in the United States Marine Corps for 4 years as an assistant in the intelligence division. He also performed parade duties in the Washington, DC area.

Mr. Fontaine retired as the general forman of Wyman-Gordon in Worcester in 1990. He then was the maintenance manager for the City of Daytona Parks Department. He served as the president of the Daytona Local 2066 AFSCME.

His funeral will be held on Friday, August 2, at 10:00 AM in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 16 East Main Street, Webster (please meet at the church). Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery with military honors. Arrangements are under the direction of Scanlon Funeral Service, 38 East Main Street.

www.scanlonfs.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 29 to July 30, 2019
