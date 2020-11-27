George Aziz Francis 1937-2020Worcester - George passed peacefully surrounded by family members in his residence on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 after a long illness. George was born on March 2, 1937, the son of Frieda and Aziz Francis, who immigrated from Lebanon. George was a graduate of Commerce High School in Worcester. He completed his education at Worcester Jr. College and Fitchburg State Teacher's College. He served his country in the US Army National Guard.He was employed by the Hygenic Cooperation of Akron, Ohio for many years as a pharmaceutical representative and worked throughout the northeastern United States. Previously, George was both a teacher and a tutor.George was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Syrian Lebanese American Club in Worcester.Besides being a devoted and loving father and grandfather, George was generous and kind. He had a wonderful sense of humor and made all those around him laugh. He loved animals and taught his children to be kind to them. He had many friends and was a good friend to many. He was a wordsmith who enjoyed trivia, history, card games, crossword puzzles, jazz, and good comedy. George was always up for the challenge of a good game of any kind.He is survived by his two sons, Corey Francis and his wife Caitlin of Westbrook, CT; and David Francis and his wife Marie of Northbridge MA; his sister Vivian Schweitz and her husband, Garry of Chevy Chase, MD; his sister-in-law Dorothy Francis of Millbury, MA; his grandchildren; Lukas, Autumn and Evelyn, Ireland, Aidan and Alana, as well as several nieces and nephews, many cousins, and a large circle of close friends. He is predeceased by his brother Richard Francis of Milbury, MA, his sister Corrinne Francis Yannacci of Shrewsbury, MA, and his longtime companion Jean Fortier of Thompson, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Sterling Animal Shelter, 17 Laurel Road, Sterling, MA.Arrangements by Buma Funeral Homes.