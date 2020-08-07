1/
George Garvey
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Garvey, 67

Winchester, NH - George, formerly of Worcester, died on July 30th. He leaves his wife, Debra Connor, his sister Ann Tortorelli, his daughter Jenna Garvey, son in law Chris Buelow and his granddaughter Vladia. He also leaves his step children Amanda Edson and Brian Connor and his two step grandchildren Arabella and Brynlee. He joins his deceased parents Ernest and Rita Garvey and his brother Michael, as well as more friends and relatives. He was a great man and will be missed. Please consider donating blood in his honor (he considered it a privilege and did it often). A service at a later date will be announced.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Brattleboro
57 High St.
Brattleboro, VT 05301
802-254-5655
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Brattleboro

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved