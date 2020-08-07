George Garvey, 67



Winchester, NH - George, formerly of Worcester, died on July 30th. He leaves his wife, Debra Connor, his sister Ann Tortorelli, his daughter Jenna Garvey, son in law Chris Buelow and his granddaughter Vladia. He also leaves his step children Amanda Edson and Brian Connor and his two step grandchildren Arabella and Brynlee. He joins his deceased parents Ernest and Rita Garvey and his brother Michael, as well as more friends and relatives. He was a great man and will be missed. Please consider donating blood in his honor (he considered it a privilege and did it often). A service at a later date will be announced.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store