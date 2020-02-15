|
George F. Hackett, 74
WORCESTER - George F. Hackett, 74, of Worcester, died, Wednesday, February 12th at home. He is survived by several cousins.
He was born in Worcester, the son of George A. and M. Theresa (Monast) Hackett; and was a graduate of St. Peter's High School. He had last worked as a custodian at 116 Belmont Street before retiring.
His funeral Mass is Monday, February 17th in Our Lady of Providence Church, 288 Lincoln Street. A visitation will be held from 10:30 am until the time of the service in the church. Burial will be private. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020