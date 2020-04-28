|
George M. Hathaway, Jr
Worcester - George M. Hathaway, Jr., 60, of Worcester, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home.
George is survived by his loving wife, Laura A. (Gould) Hathaway; a son, Ryan D. Hathaway and his wife Melissa K. Hathaway of Worcester; a daughter, Diane Morin of Omaha, NE; his daughter in law, Temeka S. Hathaway of Virginia, wife of his predeceased son, Nathaniel L. Hathaway; four grandchildren, Nathaniel Lee Hathaway, Jr., Lathan N. Hathaway, Caiden L. Hathaway, and Contessa L. Hathaway; four sisters, Rosetta Woodson and Mattie Carter, both of Worcester, Tracey Hathaway of Oxford, and Joanne Richards of Spencer; three brothers, Roosevelt Hathaway of Palmer, Michael Hathaway and Steven Hathaway, both of Worcester; an aunt, Edna Spencer of Worcester; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews; as well as friends and family too numerous to mention. He was born in Worcester, son of the late George and Robbie Mae (Jarrett) Hathaway and has lived here all his life.
George worked as a licensed journeyman, plumber, and pipefitter for 22 years with the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 4. He had previously worked for several years at Quinsigamond Community College and Standard Foundry.
George was a family man and was intensely devoted to them. He was always willing to help his family in any situation or with any project. He was also known as the "kids favorite" whether nieces, nephews, or kids in the neighborhood; he just had a way about him that made him special to and loved by children. His personality was electric, and he surely made friends wherever he was.
George had a true love of the outdoors. The most fulfilling part of his day was taking his Golden Retriever, Ginger Pearl for a walk. He found great pleasure in taking leisurely whale watching trips with his wife, Laura and their beloved pup. He truly enjoyed fishing the Cape Cod Canal or fresh-water ponds and streams, his search for striper and trout never diminished.
George's family would like to extend a sincere "thank you" to his dialysis nurses, Jen and Lyz; and to the hospice homecare nurses from Jewish Healthcare Center, their kindness and compassion brought him comfort.
He will be buried interred next to his son, Nathaniel at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. There will be a public Memorial Service at a later date to be announced.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020