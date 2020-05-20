Home

Dr. George Henderson


1929 - 2020
Dr. George Henderson Obituary
Dr. George L. Henderson

Worcester - Dr. George L. Henderson, 90, formerly of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020.

Born in Worcester, MA, George was the son of George W. and Helen (Lawlor) Henderson. George was pre-med at the College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, MA. He then attended medical school at Flower 5th Ave (New York Medical College), interned at Holy Name Hospital (Teaneck, NJ), then residency at Columbia Presbyterian (NYC). In Delaware, George served as Chief of Anesthesiology at Delaware Division, then Christiana Hospital (ChristianaCare), then finally at the Alfred I. duPont Institute (Children's Hospital).

George Henderson was a lover of good company, tall tales, fine wine, sailing, music, and animals of all kinds. His enduring passion, however, was the visual arts, which he practiced for virtually his whole life.

George is survived by his wife, Suzanne; sons, Thomas and George; daughter, Suzanne and spouse, Sam Spano; grandchildren, Kyle, Sean, Alaina, Dana, Cori, and Samantha; great grandson, Mark Joseph; and his brother Russell.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Christina Cultural Arts Center in Wilmington, DE (http://ccacde.org/).

Due to current restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 20 to May 24, 2020
