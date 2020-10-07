George Hilow

George M. Hilow 96Worcester - George M. Hilow, 96 a lifelong resident of Worcester passed away Wednesday, October 7th 2020 after a period of declining health.George was born in Worcester on March 29, 1924, one of five children of Lebanese immigrants Assad and Catherine (Aziz) Hilow. He graduated from Commerce High and earned additional skill training from Worcester Boys Trade. In 1952, George married the "Love of his Life" Kathleen C. Carberry. They spent the next 57 years devoted to each other and their family until Kathleen left his side on October 28, 2012.George provided for his family as store supply supervisor for the Morgan Construction Company many years before retiring. He previously worked construction and for the former Pullman Standard Company. After retirement, George could be found volunteering his time at the Hermitage Nursing Home on Mill St. or proudly walking his grandchildren to school. A task he loved and found great satisfaction.George is survived by his five devoted children, Stephen Hilow and his wife Kim, Patricia Castagnetti and her husband Bernard and Edward Hilow all of Worcester, Michael Hilow of Spencer, James Hilow and his wife Melissa of Southbridge; a brother, Mitchell "Mitch" Hilow of Worcester and Virginia Rahaim of Gardner; nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and extended family members. In addition to his parents and wife Kathleen, a daughter in law, Donna passed away in 2016, and two brothers Samuel and Joseph.George was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Church, the Brown Square Civic Association, and the Worcester Lodge of Elks. He was an avid Red Sox fan and watched every game he could. George was a devoted family man, nothing came before his wife, children, or grandchildren. He will forever be missed!A period of calling hours will be held Saturday, October 10, from 9 am to 10 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. The Reverend Alex Joseph will officiate his funeral service at 10 am. Entombment will follow in Notre Dame Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers memorial remembrances in his name can be made to the Hermitage Healthcare Activities fund, 383 Mill St Worcester.