George E. Horne, Jr., 97
BRADENTON, FL./LEICESTER - George E. Horne, Jr.,97, of Bradenton, Fl. died Sept. 4 in Tidewell Hospice, Bradenton, Fl.
He was the husband of Janet P. (Prodgers) Horne who died in 2011. He leaves his daughters Barbara Porro and her husband Frank of Sarasota, Fl. and Linda Hartford and her husband Robert of Clearwater, Fl., his son Wayne Horne and his wife Colleen of Bluffton, SC, 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, a sister, Joyce Gingrow of Sterling, MA and a brother Dennison Horne of Worcester, MA, nieces and nephews.
George was born in Leicester, the son of George E. Horne, Sr. and Josephine (St. Germaine) Horne and later graduated from Leicester High School and Worcester Junior College. He then served his country with the U.S. Air Force during WWII and Korean Wars, retiring as a Lt. Colonel.
George was a mail carrier in the Leicester Post Office for 25 years before retiring in 1970.
He loved genealogy, and over the years he put together several pictorial bound books for each of his children. They have been fun to review with him over the years.
Funeral services for George will be held on Monday, Sept. 14th. in the MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester. A calling hour will precede the service from 9-10a.m. (Covid 19 guidelines, with face masks and social distancing). Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Leicester with Military Honors.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 Memphis Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.www.morinfuneralhomes.com