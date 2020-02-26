|
George A. James, Jr., 66
Holden - George Arthur James, Jr., 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 23, 2020. He was born in Worcester, the son of George and Virginia (Saunders) James. He was raised in Shrewsbury and graduated from Shrewsbury High School Class of 1971.
George spent his career as a dental repair technician and owned and operated Geotech for many years. Previously, he worked for many years at Healthco. He loved his family, fishing, boating, dogs, computer programming and robotics.
He leaves his loving wife of 46 years, Kathleen (Lundy) James whom he met in high school; his two children, Brooke and Nathaniel; his daughter-in-law, Michelle, his grandson, Sullivan; his brothers, Arthur and Matthew; his sister, Elaine; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private and will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Robotics Club, c/o Mountview Middle School, 270 Shrewsbury Street, Holden, MA 01520. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020