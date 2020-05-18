|
|
George O. Johnson, 95
Worcester - George O. Johnson, 95, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital. He leaves his wife of 69 years Ruth L. (Anderson) Johnson and many nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
George was born in Worcester, son of the late Nels and Seloma (Nelson) Johnson. He graduated from North High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII in Iwo Jima. He worked for many years as a Foreman in the former Norton Company. He also worked in Strands Ski Shop. After retiring, George volunteered in East Falmouth for Meals on Wheels. He also was a driver for the MA Association for the Blind taking clients to doctor appointments. He enjoyed skiing and playing golf. He was a kind and gentle soul who will be missed.
Services and burial in All Faiths Cemetery will be held at a later date. Donations in George's memory may be made to Friendly House of Worcester 36 Wall St. Worcester, Worcester Animal Rescue League 139 Holden St. Worcester, MA 01606, or Neady Cats P.O. Box 213 West Boylston, MA 01583. Nordgren Memorial Chapel 300 Lincoln St. Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2020