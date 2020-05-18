Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-852-2161
Resources
More Obituaries for George Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Johnson Obituary
George O. Johnson, 95

Worcester - George O. Johnson, 95, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital. He leaves his wife of 69 years Ruth L. (Anderson) Johnson and many nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

George was born in Worcester, son of the late Nels and Seloma (Nelson) Johnson. He graduated from North High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII in Iwo Jima. He worked for many years as a Foreman in the former Norton Company. He also worked in Strands Ski Shop. After retiring, George volunteered in East Falmouth for Meals on Wheels. He also was a driver for the MA Association for the Blind taking clients to doctor appointments. He enjoyed skiing and playing golf. He was a kind and gentle soul who will be missed.

Services and burial in All Faiths Cemetery will be held at a later date. Donations in George's memory may be made to Friendly House of Worcester 36 Wall St. Worcester, Worcester Animal Rescue League 139 Holden St. Worcester, MA 01606, or Neady Cats P.O. Box 213 West Boylston, MA 01583. Nordgren Memorial Chapel 300 Lincoln St. Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence message, please visit

Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nordgren Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -