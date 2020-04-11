Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Klauzinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Klauzinski


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Klauzinski Obituary
George Klauzinski, 54

Holden - George M. Klauzinski, 54, passed away on April 6, 2020. He was born in Worcester and had lived in Holden all his life. George is survived by his brother, Richard, in Houston; his sister-in-law in Webster; his aunt and uncle in Connecticut; and several cousins. A memorial service will be held at some point in the future at St. Mary's Church, 114 Princeton St., Jefferson, MA 01522. The family asks that donations, in remembrance of George, be made to St. Mary's Church. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -