Holden - George M. Klauzinski, 54, passed away on April 6, 2020. He was born in Worcester and had lived in Holden all his life. George is survived by his brother, Richard, in Houston; his sister-in-law in Webster; his aunt and uncle in Connecticut; and several cousins. A memorial service will be held at some point in the future at St. Mary's Church, 114 Princeton St., Jefferson, MA 01522. The family asks that donations, in remembrance of George, be made to St. Mary's Church. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020