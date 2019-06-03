|
George H. Kronberg, 88
Worcester - George H. Kronberg passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019 with his wife and daughter by his side. Born on September 29,1930 in Bristol Pennsylvania, son of P. Arthur and Bertha (Wennigman) Kronberg. He was predeceased by his parents, brother John Kronberg and his step-sister Anita Parker.
He is survived by the family he cherished, his loving wife of 62 years Lorraine (Abare) Kronberg, his son Peter T. Kronberg and his wife Ruth Ann of Centennial, Colorado, grandson Geoffrey Kronberg in the Peace Corp Ukraine, granddaughter Julie Kronberg of Springfield, Vermont, his daughter Kristina (Kronberg) Vannice and her husband Ryan of Kingsport, Tennessee, and his grandson David Vannice of Kingsport.
George was defined by his profession as a chemist starting at Norton Company, General Aniline and Film, Albany, NY, and his long career at Astra Pharmaceutical. His love for music was one reason he enjoyed singing in the choir of Wesley United Methodist Church for over 55 years. He was a past president and active in the United Methodist Men. He also was a volunteer at the Carty Cupboard Food Pantry at Wesley, the Audio Journal and many years as an ESL tutor.
Family and friends can honor him at a memorial service at Wesley United Methodist Church, 114 Main Street, Worcester, MA on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions my be made to the Carty Cupboard Food Pantry or Wesley United Methodist Church. To leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 3 to June 4, 2019