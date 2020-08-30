George Lajoie

George Henry Lajoie, 95
UXBRIDGE - George Henry Lajoie, 95, WWII Veteran, passed away Sat. Aug. 29, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Fostine (Tancrell) Lajoie. The couple would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on September 6th.
In addition to his wife, George leaves his loving daughters: Jane A. Barron and her husband James of Whitinsville, Laurie M. Maselli and her husband Tom of Exeter, RI and Susan M. Roberts and her husband Kevin of South Kingstown, RI; Beloved grandfather to 7: Matthew Archambault and his wife Amanda, Maryjane Barron, J. Riley Barron, Brandon Maselli, Christian Maselli, Kevin Roberts Jr. and Hunter Roberts, and great grandfather to Hadley and Julian Archambault.
George was a lifelong resident of Uxbridge, and was born February 18, 1925, to Ethel (Riley) and Henry Lajoie. He was a graduate of Uxbridge High School, where he played football, baseball and was a member of the UHS band. Upon graduating, George was enlisted in the U.S Army, where he served as a Sergeant in the 85th Infantry Division, he was stationed in Africa, Italy and Germany. George earned a Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge and the American and Eastern Campaign Medals. After serving 3 years George played baseball for the Army on Staten Island where he received an invitation to play AAA Baseball in New York, however George decided to further his education by attending Worcester Junior College. Upon graduating he worked as a mailman, in a hardware store and at Corbett Buick. Shortly after, he started a career as a car salesman at Mack Buick in Woonsocket, RI where he worked for 35 years, earning himself several Salesman of the Year awards.
George loved being with his wife and children, vacationing every summer in Misquamicut Beach and Watch Hill, RI. George and his wife were avid tennis players and competed in several leagues over the years. George's love of sports continued throughout his whole life attending many field hockey, softball and basketball games of his 3 daughters, and later attending football, baseball, tennis, and hockey games of his grandchildren. His pride on the sidelines stretched through Little League, Pee Wee Football, Middle and High School and College sports for his grandchildren. After every game he followed up with a phone call to discuss the entire game.
Anyone who knew George expected a joke or a song when seeing him. He was always the life of the party, the one everyone gathered around because of his infectious spirit. He could be found with a ball in hand, always….even when walking his daughters down the aisle. George was the epitome of pride, courage and determination. He was welcoming, hilarious and a joy to be around.
George was a devout Catholic, as a member of St. Mary's Parish in Uxbridge, where he served as an Alter Boy and later became a weekly volunteer at Sunday Mass. He was also a member of the American Legion for many years.
George's Funeral Service will be held on Wed. Sept. 2 at 11 am in Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd., Uxbridge. Calling hours will be held prior from 9-11 am. Donations in George's memory may be made to: St. Mary's Church, 77 Mendon St. Uxbridge, MA 01569. To leave a condolence message for his family please visit: http://www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
