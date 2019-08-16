|
George F. LaPointe, 70
Phoenix, AZ - George F. LaPointe, age 70, died on March 22 at the V.A. Hospital in Phoenix, AZ. after an illness. He was born in Woonsocket, R.I. to George LaPointe and Norma (Steere) LaPointe.
He was a student and athlete at Douglas Memorial High School in E. Douglas, MA., graduating in 1967. George worked and lived on Cape Cod as a young man and loved the ocean. He was an Army veteran and served in Vietnam Nam. He made his home in Show Low, AZ. for many years. He loved coaching his daughter's ball teams and attending her dance recitals.
He leaves his daughter Renée F. Biddle, her husband Steven and their sons Jaxon and Reign of San Tan Valley, AZ.
He also leaves his sister Norma L. Davis and husband James H. Brown of Plymouth, MA.
Private services will be held at a later date on Cape Cod.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019