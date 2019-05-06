|
George J. LeBlanc, Jr., 76
Brookfield - George J. LeBlanc, Jr., 76, of Brookfield died on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his home with his wife by his side.
He leaves his wife of 16 years, Lizbeth C. LeBlanc of Brookfield; a brother, Gary J. LeBlanc and his wife Paulette of Spencer; three nephews, Jeff LeBlanc, Gary LeBlanc, Jr.,and Alfred LeBlanc. George was predeceased by his first wife, Beverly L. (Greenough) in 1998. He was born in Worcester, son of the late George J. and Lillian (Gaudette) LeBlanc, Sr.
George graduated from Tantasqua Regional High School, the former Worcester Junior College, and the former Norton Company Supervisory Institute. He worked as an Automotive Specialist part time for 11 years for Sears & Roebuck and then worked for 37 years as a Customer Service Specialist at Norton Company/Saint Gobain before retiring in 2000.
He was a member of St. Mary's Church in Brookfield where he served as an alter boy and lector. He was a member of the Norton Retirement Club, the Norton Baseball League and the Norton Tennis Club. He served on the Brookfield Conservation Commission and the Brookfield Council for Aging.
George was a Army National Guard Veteran of the Vietnam War.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St., West Brookfield. A calling hour will be held from 10:00 to 11:00AM prior to the service. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2019