George Marlborough, 96
MILLBURY - George W. Marlborough, 96, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019. He was born in Worcester and resided in the town of Millbury for 69 years.
Beloved husband of the late Anne A. (Pocius) Marlborough and predeceased by son Kenneth. Loving father of Carol Canova and her husband Robert of Topsfield, and Robert Marlborough of Millbury. George was the cherished grandfather to Michael, Andrew, and Christopher Canova. He also leaves behind his grandson Ethan Marlborough and his mother Charlene.
He was a veteran in the United States Coast Guard during World War II. George will be fondly remembered by all who knew him for his wonderful sense of humor and his kind and generous heart.
Private services were held.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019