George N Miller, 97
Glendale, AZ - GEORGE NATHAN MILLER, of Glendale AZ and formerly of Worcester MA, died peacefully in his sleep on October 12, 2020. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 68 years, Helen Nellie (Kaliunas). He leaves his son, Robert A. Miller of Spring TX, and two daughters, Sandra T. Miller (m. Ann Careau) and Karen Miller Heroux (m. Mark Heroux) both of Surprise, AZ.
George was born on April 11, 1923 in Reading PA to George Nathan Sr and Minnie Elmira (Hellerick) Miller. After his father's passing, he lived at Hershey Industrial School (now called Milton Hershey School) in Hershey PA from which he graduated in 1941. He often shared fond memories of his farm and school days, grateful for the opportunities received, and very proud to be an alumnus of HIS.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and achieved the rank of CPO serving as Chief Signalman primarily in the European Theater of Operations from 1941 – 1947.
After discharge he moved to Worcester to marry his wife Helen and raise their family with devotion to provide as much opportunity as possible for all. He was employed at Wyman-Gordan Co working as a pattern inspector and also owned and operated a barbershop on Vernon St.. He retired from W-G in 1986.
Family first, he especially enjoyed his years as a Scout Master, sharing times at family picnics, planning weekend adventures, camping, vacation getaways, and four-season outdoor activities. He was inventive and creative and enjoyed endless hours repurposing discarded objects and "puttering about".
Early on, George became a member of the Worcester Surfcaster's Club and loved many the decades he spent at Cape Cod with family, friends & club members. He and Helen became avid square dancers and enjoyed many years with their dear dancing friends. He also loved their retirement getaway in Ocala, Florida where they wintered yearly until they moved to AZ in 2006.
Interment will be in Worcester at Notre Dame Cemetery at a future date. Contributions can be made in his memory to a charity of your choice
