George James Moore Jr.
Longmeadow - George James Moore Jr. passed away peacefully from natural causes on May 17, 2020 at 9:07 pm, while holding the hand of his loving wife Mary Moore just 2 days shy of his 95th birthday. He was the son of the late Ellen and George James Moore Sr.; brother to deceased siblings: Roy Moore, Ruby Leary, and Phyllis Palmer. George proudly served his Country as a Navy Radio Man during World War II. While aboard the USS Belle Grove he participated in 8 South Pacific military invasions. On a smaller ship he and his crew survived a shipwreck. He worked for Mass Mutual Life Insurance Company where he retired after 33 years. George held a Master's Degree, loved to travel, was active in his church and community, and enjoyed bird watching, gardening, and reading historical literature. George is survived by his wife of 73 years, Mary Moore; their 3 daughters, Holly, Jodie, Nancy; 4 grandchildren: Niccole, John, Elizabeth, William; 5 great grandchildren: Violet, Hazel, Savanna, Beatrice, & Grant. George's passing leaves a void in our hearts. He was a kind, gentle soul, loved by all who knew him. May he rest in the eternal peace of the Lord. There will be a private graveside service held at Winchendon Cemetery, Winchendon, MA at a later date. Forastiere Smith Funeral Home, East Longmeadow has been entrusted with arrangements. For online condolences please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 22 to May 24, 2020