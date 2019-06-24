|
|
George P. Morlock, 94
NORTHBOROUGH - George P. Morlock, 94, of Northborough, died in his home on Sunday June 23rd surrounded by his loving family and friends. Calling hours for George will be on Wednesday June 26th from 4-7 pm in the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main St, Shrewsbury. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday June 27th at 10 am at St. Rose of Lima Church, Northborough. Complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of the newspaper.
www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 24 to June 25, 2019