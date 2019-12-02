Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Resources
More Obituaries for George Mouradian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Mouradian


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Mouradian Obituary
George Mouradian, 94

WORCESTER - George Mouradian, 94, beloved husband of Helen (Kerkorian) Mouradian and father of Judy Mouradian and Steven Mouradian, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Jewish Healthcare Center.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with George's family from 10:00 am to noon on Thursday, December 5 at the Armenian Church of Our Saviour, 87 Salisbury Street, Worcester followed by a funeral service at 12:00pm at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Armenian Church of Our Saviour or to Veterans, Inc., 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A full obituary will be published in tomorrow's edition of the Telegram and Gazette.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miles Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -