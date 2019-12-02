|
George Mouradian, 94
WORCESTER - George Mouradian, 94, beloved husband of Helen (Kerkorian) Mouradian and father of Judy Mouradian and Steven Mouradian, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Jewish Healthcare Center.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with George's family from 10:00 am to noon on Thursday, December 5 at the Armenian Church of Our Saviour, 87 Salisbury Street, Worcester followed by a funeral service at 12:00pm at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Armenian Church of Our Saviour or to Veterans, Inc., 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A full obituary will be published in tomorrow's edition of the Telegram and Gazette.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019