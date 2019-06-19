Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Resources
More Obituaries for George Patty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Patty


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George Patty Obituary
George R. Patty, 88

Holden - George R. Patty, 88, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at UMass Memorial Healthcare – University Campus after an illness.

George was born in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of the late Randell E. and Rose (Vernarsky) Patty and had lived in Millis for 27 years before moving to Holden in 2006. He worked for several years at Magcap Engineering in Canton before retiring in 2002. Previously, he worked at Hyde Magnetics in Dorchester. He was fabulous cook and was a handyman who could fix anything.

George leaves his loving husband and best friend of 57 years, Eric G. Osterberg; his sister, Paula Burns of Johnston, RI; his two nieces, a nephew and many wonderful friends.

A private graveside service for George will be held at Grove Cemetery in Holden.

Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 19 to June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miles Funeral Home
Download Now