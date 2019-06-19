|
George R. Patty, 88
Holden - George R. Patty, 88, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at UMass Memorial Healthcare – University Campus after an illness.
George was born in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of the late Randell E. and Rose (Vernarsky) Patty and had lived in Millis for 27 years before moving to Holden in 2006. He worked for several years at Magcap Engineering in Canton before retiring in 2002. Previously, he worked at Hyde Magnetics in Dorchester. He was fabulous cook and was a handyman who could fix anything.
George leaves his loving husband and best friend of 57 years, Eric G. Osterberg; his sister, Paula Burns of Johnston, RI; his two nieces, a nephew and many wonderful friends.
A private graveside service for George will be held at Grove Cemetery in Holden.
Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 19 to June 20, 2019