George Pendergast
1943 - 2020
George A. Pendergast

Berlin - George A. Pendergast, 76, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 1, 2020. A lifelong educator, George's wish was for his body to be donated to the UMass Medical School-Anatomical Gift Program for the advancement of science and research. Family and friends are invited to honor the life of George A. Pendergast on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 9 until 11AM at St. Joseph the Good Provider Church, 52 West St., Berlin. Guests are respectfully asked to observe appropriate social distancing and wear a mask while attending. With respect to current social gathering limitations, a private Memorial Mass will be held later. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at

www.philbincomeaufh.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
