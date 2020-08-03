George A. PendergastBerlin - George A. Pendergast, 76, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 1, 2020. A lifelong educator, George's wish was for his body to be donated to the UMass Medical School-Anatomical Gift Program for the advancement of science and research. Family and friends are invited to honor the life of George A. Pendergast on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 9 until 11AM at St. Joseph the Good Provider Church, 52 West St., Berlin. Guests are respectfully asked to observe appropriate social distancing and wear a mask while attending. With respect to current social gathering limitations, a private Memorial Mass will be held later. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at