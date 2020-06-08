George Pike
George K. Pike

Worcester - George K Pike, 85, a lifelong resident of Worcester passed away with family gathered at his side Saturday, June 6th, 2020 as a result from injuries suffered in a fall. Funeral services are being planned for later this week. For information please visit

www.mercadantefuneral.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
