George K. Pike
Worcester - George K Pike, 85, a lifelong resident of Worcester passed away with family gathered at his side Saturday, June 6th, 2020 as a result from injuries suffered in a fall. Funeral services are being planned for later this week. For information please visit
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.