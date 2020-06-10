George K. Pike 85Worcester - George K. Pike, 85, of Worcester passed away peacefully with family gathered at his side Saturday, June 6th, 2020.George was born in Worcester, a son of George P. and Mary A. (McGuire) Pike. Following graduation from Leicester High School, he proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1956 to 1959, which included a tour of duty overseas.George was in sales most of his life and started a wholesale candy distribution company. He was fondly known by many as "The Candy Man." Upon retirement, he worked as a school bus driver for the Tahanto Public School system.George's beloved wife of 43 years, Geraldine "Jeri" (O'Connor) Pike passed away in November of 2005. He leaves behind his devoted children, twins, Kelly M. Pike-Hurwitz and her husband William, Scott L. Pike and his wife Ellen, and Shay O. Parretti and her husband John; six brothers and sisters; Carole Green of St. Petersburg, FL, Karen Parker of Scituate, Gary, Greg, and Geoffrey Pike all of Auburn, and Glenn Pike of Sterling; eight grandchildren, Jaimie, Jake, Josh, Jessie, Shane, Anthony, Elliot and Catherine; extended family siblings David DeLollis, Amy Kathman, Edward DeLollis, and Daniel DeLollis; four nephews and a niece, Christopher Mara, Craig, Shane and Celeste Holmes, and Anthony Green; Other family members and friends including his dear friend Louise King. Besides his parents and wife Jeri, a daughter Lisa M. Pike passed away in 2002 and sister Kathy Becker in 2012.George will be remembered as a loving man with a great sense of humor and infectious laugh. A true family man, he attended all of his grandchildren's events, which included sporting events, dance recitals, and plays. He enjoyed special occasions, family events, especially Christmas. His hobbies included traveling, playing golf, taking trips to casinos, fantasy baseball and playing cards with friends.In addition to his family, one of his other loves was coaching baseball, and he devoted a great part of his life fulfilling this passion. Coaching his kids' baseball and softball teams when they were young, he spent close to 40 years involved in the sport. George coached at all levels of youth baseball. He was the first in Worcester to put together traveling teams made up of players from throughout the city, a practice that didn't exist back then, however is quite common today. George was the founder and President of the Burncoat Babe Ruth League for many years. In terms of success, the pinnacle of his coaching career came when he led the Burncoat Sr Babe Ruth team to the World Series in Texas. More than any of the wins, George will be remembered for the many lives he touched through his involvement in the game and a legacy of commitment to his ballplayers and the sport that will live on for years to come.George's funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday June 13th at 10:00 am at the Christ the King Church, Pleasant St. Due to the current Covid restrictions, face masks and social distancing rules will apply. There will be limited seating inside the church, but live stream video will be available. Burial with Marine Corps honors will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. There are no calling hours,The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions in George's name can be made to the Autism Society of America, 6110 Executive Boulevard, Suite 305, Rockville, Maryland 20852, www.development@autism-society.org.