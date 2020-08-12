1/1
George Ricker Jr.
George L. Ricker, Jr., 63

BARRE - George L. Ricker, Jr., 63, passed away at home on Sunday August 9, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.

George was employed by the City of Worcester Inspectional Services as a Building Inspector. He had worked many years for The Town of Barre as Building Inspector. George was also a veteran of the Army National Guard 1-110th Armor.

George is survived by his wife of 45 years Janice (Alexandrovich) Ricker; 2 sons George Ricker III and Jesse Ricker; his granddaughter Lianna Ricker; siblings Rose Hall, Lisa Mitchell, Scott Ricker and Michael Lucas; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Gary Ricker, Guy Ricker, Ruth Franciosa. LouAnn Hollm and Marty Ricker.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date when it safer to gather together. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 96 S. Barre Rd., Barre.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
96 S Barre Rd
Barre, MA 01005
(508)-867-3604
August 13, 2020
My condolences to George's family. I was a friend and would see him at the coffee shop & recycle center. Always friendly! George was instrumental in providing the So. Barre, Nornay Park committee guidance regarding construction of the Gazebo and meeting state accessibility requirements. I also coached Jessie in T-ball and hired George to do some siding repair work at the BF Dam. Sorry for your loss.
RALPH J GENDRON
Friend
August 13, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to the Ricker family. I’ve had the pleasure of working with George for almost 20 years. We met when we built the Barre Senior Center and George was the Building Inspector. He was a very fair, honest, and just a regular guy. George was a lot of help to me on the last project I ran. I always looked forward to his “surprise visits”. He will be missed. I am so sorry for your loss.
Steven Stutman
Coworker
August 13, 2020
Our condolences and heartfelt prayers are extended to George, his loved ones, and all those who knew and loved him.

I knew George through his work at Inspectional services and was always so appreciative of him, his expertise and the time he always found to respond to our community and
the needs of it’s residents. He will be missed.
Will Jaquith-Houston
Acquaintance
August 13, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to the Ricker family. I had the pleasure of working with George when he first started as an inspector in Barre and up to know here in Worcester. He always made time for me and others whenever needed. He was a great man. I am so sorry for your loss.
Steven LeBoeuf
August 13, 2020
I was so shocked and saddened to hear about George’s untimely death. He was a top notch building inspector, and just a really great guy. I will miss him. May he Rest In Peace....
Jody Kennedy Valade
Coworker
August 12, 2020
Exactly one year ago today, I met George for the first time when I started working with him. He quickly became my favorite person at the office. My last memory of him, is when he showed me his secret stash of face masks, and gave me one. He truly was a good person. I'm lucky to have known him for a year. His friends and family are even luckier to have known him much longer. I hope they can all look back and smile at the memories made with him.
Shane Nadeau
Coworker
August 12, 2020
First I’m so sorry for your loss my condolences to the entire family and friends! I had the pleasure of working with George for the past 4 years with the city. he was great to work with and even better person to know! He will be missed greatly
William Potenti
Coworker
August 12, 2020
George will be missed by many, but I am thankful that he is resting in a safe and comfortable place right now! I am praying for peace and strength to all family members and acquaintances of George.❤
Deb Herrick-Breault
Friend
