George L. Ricker, Jr., 63
BARRE - George L. Ricker, Jr., 63, passed away at home on Sunday August 9, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.
George was employed by the City of Worcester Inspectional Services as a Building Inspector. He had worked many years for The Town of Barre as Building Inspector. George was also a veteran of the Army National Guard 1-110th Armor.
George is survived by his wife of 45 years Janice (Alexandrovich) Ricker; 2 sons George Ricker III and Jesse Ricker; his granddaughter Lianna Ricker; siblings Rose Hall, Lisa Mitchell, Scott Ricker and Michael Lucas; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Gary Ricker, Guy Ricker, Ruth Franciosa. LouAnn Hollm and Marty Ricker.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date when it safer to gather together. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 96 S. Barre Rd., Barre.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.