George A. Riley, 82
Worcester - George A. Riley, 82, of Worcester passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3rd 2019. He was born in New Bedford, MA in November 1936, the son of Charles and Mary Teresa (Donaghy) Riley.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Pamela (McIntyre); children Andrew and Julie Riley of Northborough, MA; Thomas Riley and Deborah Stebenne of Seekonk, MA; Janet Riley and Rob Park of Waltham, MA; grandsons Alex and Eric Riley of Northborough, MA; sister Mary Teresa Gilman of Greenfield, MA; and brother David Riley of Grand Junction, CO. Mr. Riley was
predeceased by his brothers Charles, Robert, Paul, John, and Leonard, and by sisters Dorothy Koczera, Eleanor, and Margaret Livingstone.
He served as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Signal Corps from 1958-1960.
Mr. Riley was lifelong student, with degrees from Providence College, Cornell, and Rutgers, culminating in a Ph.D in economics from Clark University. After retiring from the high-tech industry, he taught as an adjunct professor at Worcester State University, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, and Nichols College.
A lover of the outdoors, Mr. Riley enjoyed sailing, kayaking, photography, and cycling, both as a participant and a leader at the club level, and as a member of the US Cycling Federation board of directors. He rode the 150 mile MS fundraiser with the Robert Riley Memorial Team annually until 2012.
No services are planned at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, Worcester, is assisting his family.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019