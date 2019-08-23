|
George Joseph Ruggieri, 92
Paxton - George Joseph Ruggieri, 92, of Paxton died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Thursday August 22, 2019. His wife Donna (Bastardo) Ruggieri passed away in 2009. George was born and raised in Worcester, son of Gaetano and Camella Ruggieri. He leaves his sister, Camilla Chartier and her husband Ed Chartier (who passed away in 2017) and sister Christine Don Francisco (who passed away in 2008) and her husband, Pat Don Francisco.
He leaves four sons, Michael, Mark, David (who passed away in 1986) and Daniel. Also two daughters, Christine Caron and Gina Ruggieri, 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
George joined the U.S. Navy to serve his country during World War II. In 1952 he founded United Offset Printing Company and ran the business for 65 years. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Church and the Kiwanis Club.
Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, August 28th from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Greenville Baptist Church, 674 Pleasant Street, Rochdale, MA. A Mass will immediately follow at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019