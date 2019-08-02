|
|
George L. "Leo" Saucier, Sr., 90
WORCESTER - George L. "Leo" Saucier, Sr., 90, of Worcester, passed away to be with his Lord on August 2, 2019 with his devoted family by his side. His wife of 64 years, Dorothy (Spillane) Saucier, predeceased him in April 2015.
George is survived by his two sons, George L. Saucier, Jr. of Worcester and Daniel R. Saucier and wife Cynthia Saucier of Holden; his grandson Daniel Saucier of Holden, and granddaughters Kimberly Saucier of Ashland and Elizabeth Saucier of Austin, TX. His daughter-in-law Marie A. Saucer passed away in 2015.
George was born in Worcester the son of Emery and Eva (Lajoie) Saucier.
George graduated from Commerce High School and Worcester Junior College. He also joined the National Guard. He worked at Olson Mfg. Company in Holden as a shop foreman for over 40 years, retiring in 1992.
George loved his family and would enjoy many holidays and vacations with them. Trips to St. Martin, Aruba and Hawaii with his wife were his favorite. There were numerous family vacations in Maine and Cape Cod with the entire family. Fishing off Race Point on the Cape was much fun for him. George also was proud of his two children playing musical instruments from the time when they were young.
He was an avid golfer for many years and a member of the West Boylston Golf League and Green Hill Golf Course where he had a hole-in-one on the 8th hole. He would laugh when telling that story because there was no one to see it happen and attest to the ace. George would play 9 holes early morning so he could go back home to care for Dorothy who was developing failing health. He was her caregiver for almost 20 years to make sure she could be at home where they both wanted to be. George also enjoyed bowling and participated in many leagues at Lincoln Lanes for many years.
Being an excellent athlete, his children remember the time when they were small, George brought them to the outdoor ice rink at Providence Street. A young man challenged George to a skating race. George was so far ahead that he began skating backwards and still won the race by a huge margin! He was also on many Softball teams during those early years. However, he mostly enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and would attend every game they had. Grandson Daniel ("DJ") would try to hit his curve ball in the batting cages which was almost impossible to hit and they would both laugh! George would also attend Kim's soccer and basketball games and cheer her on.
Calling hours will be held Monday, August 5, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 353 Grove St., Worcester. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019