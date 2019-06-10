|
|
George A. Senkavitch
Worcester - George Arthur Senkavitch Jr., 67, of Worcester died peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, June 9, 2019. George was born in Worcester, a son of George A. and Olga (Babrauskas) Senkavitch. He was educated in Worcester Public Schools and attended North High School. He served as member of the Armed Forces with the United States Army during the time of the Vietnam War. George worked as a driver for and retired from Rand-Whitney Company, he was a member of Teamsters Local 170. While a member of the teamsters, he served on many Teamsters Committees. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles of both Worcester, MA and Sebastian, FL. He was also a member of the Order of the Orioles and Moose Lodge both of Sebastian, FL. He was past Post Commander of the American Legion Post 318 and served many positions as an officer. George enjoyed visiting with his grandchildren, fishing, riding and socializing with his friends and family. He also wintered and loved his home in Barefoot Bay, FL.
George is survived by his lifelong partner, Maria A. Fahey; his son, Eric G. Senkavitch and his wife Vanessa, his grandchildren, Benjamin and Grace. He also leaves two sisters, Gloriann McCullough and her husband Graham of Leicester and Christine Stone and her husband Michael of Worcester; several nieces, nephews and extended family; Christopher and Erica Wennerberg and Tara Dexter, as well as their children.
George's family would like to thank the dedicated physicians and staff of St. Vincent Hospital and Sebastian Medical Center in Florida as well as the Visiting Nurses Association of Worcester and the first responders.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St., Worcester with a Mass at 10:30 am in St. John's Church, 44 Temple St. Calling hours in the funeral home will be Wednesday, June 13, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 10 to June 11, 2019