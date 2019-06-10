Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry-Dirsa Funeral Service
33 Ward St
Worcester, MA 01610
(508)756-8346
Resources
More Obituaries for George Senkavitch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Senkavitch Jr.


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George Senkavitch Jr. Obituary
George A. Senkavitch

Worcester - George Arthur Senkavitch Jr., 67, of Worcester died peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, June 9, 2019. George was born in Worcester, a son of George A. and Olga (Babrauskas) Senkavitch. He was educated in Worcester Public Schools and attended North High School. He served as member of the Armed Forces with the United States Army during the time of the Vietnam War. George worked as a driver for and retired from Rand-Whitney Company, he was a member of Teamsters Local 170. While a member of the teamsters, he served on many Teamsters Committees. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles of both Worcester, MA and Sebastian, FL. He was also a member of the Order of the Orioles and Moose Lodge both of Sebastian, FL. He was past Post Commander of the American Legion Post 318 and served many positions as an officer. George enjoyed visiting with his grandchildren, fishing, riding and socializing with his friends and family. He also wintered and loved his home in Barefoot Bay, FL.

George is survived by his lifelong partner, Maria A. Fahey; his son, Eric G. Senkavitch and his wife Vanessa, his grandchildren, Benjamin and Grace. He also leaves two sisters, Gloriann McCullough and her husband Graham of Leicester and Christine Stone and her husband Michael of Worcester; several nieces, nephews and extended family; Christopher and Erica Wennerberg and Tara Dexter, as well as their children.

George's family would like to thank the dedicated physicians and staff of St. Vincent Hospital and Sebastian Medical Center in Florida as well as the Visiting Nurses Association of Worcester and the first responders.

The funeral will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St., Worcester with a Mass at 10:30 am in St. John's Church, 44 Temple St. Calling hours in the funeral home will be Wednesday, June 13, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 10 to June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Henry-Dirsa Funeral Service
Download Now