George B. "Georgie" Simone, 34
Fairhaven - George B. "Georgie" Simone, 34, passed away unexpectedly on October 25. Born in Worcester, George is the cherished son of George B. Simone of Boylston and Cathy A. (Steele) Meehan of Fairhaven, with whom he shared a special bond, and her husband Daniel who he adored. George was a loyal and devoted brother to his beloved sister, Jaclyn. He also leaves his step-sister Allison (Meehan) Friberg, significant other Cassandra Caetano with whom he resided, and ex-wife Sarah (Bettencourt) Simone.
George's kindness, zest for life, and unwavering devotion to family and friends was infectious to those around him and set an example for all who knew him. Children and pets were just as drawn to him. Quick with a smile and kind word, George was a selfless spirit who would give the well-tailored shirt off his back to help anyone in need.
An avid golfer and member of the Mattapoisett Reservation Country Club, George was a New England sports enthusiast, regularly attending Red Sox, Patriots, and Celtics games. George had a passion for boating and enjoyed being on the water with friends and family.
George attended St. John's High School in Shrewsbury and attended college for business. He was employed in the auto industry as a Finance Manager for over 15 years.
George leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him and was the kind of young man that everyone would be proud to call a son, brother, and friend.
His bright light and generous spirit will never be extinguished. The family requests that those inspired by George's life carry out random acts of kindness to honor his memory.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Fairlawn, 180 Washington St., Fairhaven.
For online tributes, please visit:
www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019