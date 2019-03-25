|
George "Joey" Sliwa
West Boylston - George "Joey" Sliwa of 53 Worcester Street, West Boylston Massachusetts went home to his final place of rest on March 13, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Roslyn Platt Sliwa of West Boylston, Massachusetts; mother and step-father, Imogene (James E.) Watson of Lancaster, Massachusetts; son, Mitchel Sliwa of Cranston, Rhode Island; daughter, Bobbie Jo Sliwa Stanley of Charleston, South Carolina; sibling, Alan Sliwa of Lancaster Massachusetts, Sandra E. Sliwa Watson of Lancaster, Massachusetts and Nancy Pacella of Foxborough, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Lilly Jean Sliwa, Mitchel Rafael Sliwa and Rose Marie Sliwa.
Known to everyone as Joey he was born in Tifton Georgia May 31st 1954. It is the very fitting that he also died in Georgia doing what he loved by selflessly helping others at the time of his death. Joey served his country with honor during the Vietnam war and was afforded a GI bill which allowed him to attend the Los Angeles trade technical school where he learned diesel mechanics.
Joey was a gifted mechanic and not only repaired Tractor-trailers but also loved to restore classic cars. He was a mechanical genius and built his first engine by 13. His lifelong dream was to be a race car driver. He loved to drive fast cars and had numerous muscle cars over the years. He enjoyed building dune buggies, motorcycles and other vehicles. He could fix just about anything and was skilled in many trades such as carpentry, plumbing and much more. He was also an extremely skilled arborist and felled countless large trees with exacting precision.
His love of learning taught him how to research the use of natural medicines for healing. He made a trip to Belize in February and returned with even more information from a native healer.
Joey loved to help others and he shared his faith to any and all he met. He was a devoted father, brother, husband, uncle and son. He faithfully attended Trinity Church in Bolton and enthusiastically attended the weekly bible studies. He was always asking questions but never wavered in his faith until he took his last breath. People will always remember him for his integrity, honesty, his amazing sense of humor and strong convictions. His steadfast love and loyalty to the people he loved is another testimony of his faith.
We will dearly miss Joey Sliwa from up on Ballard Hill where he grew up on his Grandfather's farm working tirelessly to help those whom he loved. His ride came and he is now home resting with his Heavenly Father.
A celebration of life will be scheduled in the near future. Please make contributions to the s or local Veterans Association.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2019