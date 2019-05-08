|
George L. Squiers, Sr. 70
Millbury - George L. Squiers, Sr., 70, passed away on Monday, May 6th 2019 in St. Vincent Hospital, after a long illness.
George leaves his wife of 50 years, Marie E. (Alano) Squiers; two sons, George L. Squiers, Jr. of CA and Richard B. Perry of TN; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a brother, Victor "Jack" Squiers, Jr.; two sisters, Rose M. Moss and Emma F. Squiers; many nieces and nephews. He predeceased by his parents, Victor P. Sr. and Winifred A. (Reeks) Squiers; a son, Stephen R. Squiers and a sister, Bernice M. O'Gassian.
George was a veteran of the United States Army, serving his country during the Korean War. He was a truck driver for many years. George enjoyed watching Red Sox games, fishing, country music and playing the guitar. He enjoyed spending time with his Belfont family.
Family and friends will honor and remember George's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Saturday, May 11th from 4 to 7 p.m. in Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 Main Street in Millbury. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA at www.aspca.org Visit George's tribute page at
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 8 to May 9, 2019