Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
Resources
More Obituaries for George Squiers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Squiers Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George Squiers Sr. Obituary
George L. Squiers, Sr. 70

Millbury - George L. Squiers, Sr., 70, passed away on Monday, May 6th 2019 in St. Vincent Hospital, after a long illness.

George leaves his wife of 50 years, Marie E. (Alano) Squiers; two sons, George L. Squiers, Jr. of CA and Richard B. Perry of TN; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a brother, Victor "Jack" Squiers, Jr.; two sisters, Rose M. Moss and Emma F. Squiers; many nieces and nephews. He predeceased by his parents, Victor P. Sr. and Winifred A. (Reeks) Squiers; a son, Stephen R. Squiers and a sister, Bernice M. O'Gassian.

George was a veteran of the United States Army, serving his country during the Korean War. He was a truck driver for many years. George enjoyed watching Red Sox games, fishing, country music and playing the guitar. He enjoyed spending time with his Belfont family.

Family and friends will honor and remember George's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Saturday, May 11th from 4 to 7 p.m. in Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 Main Street in Millbury. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA at www.aspca.org Visit George's tribute page at

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 8 to May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mulhane Home For Funerals
Download Now