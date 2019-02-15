Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors
838 Main St
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 754-1717
George St. Denis


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George St. Denis Obituary
George A. St. Denis, Jr.

Worcester - George A. St. Denis, Jr., passed away on February 12, 2019, surrounded by loving family.

He leaves his wife, Brenda (Mignault) St. Denis, a son, George A. St. Denis, III, a daughter, Kelly St. Denis, and a son, Jody Goodrich.

He also leaves a sister, Cheryl J. Aubuchont, a brother, Carleton Saint Denis, a brother, Mark A. St. Denis. He had 5 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He is now in the loving presence of his brother John who passed away in 1971, his son Duane, who passed away in 2008, and others he loved who have preceded him.

He was born in Worcester. After graduation from Auburn High School, he enlisted in the Air Force, achieving the rank of Sergeant prior to his honorable discharge.

To all who knew him, George had an engaging personality and generous heart. Playing the guitar was his passion and music was in his soul throughout his life. He will be greatly missed.

There will be no calling hours. The family will be holding a celebration of his life, the date and location of which are yet to be determined.

Arrangements have been made through Graham Putnam and Mahoney Funeral Home, 838 Main Street, Worcester, Ma, 01610. A copy of this obituary will be available on their web site: www.grahamputnamandmahoneyfuneralparlors.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019
