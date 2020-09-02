1/1
George Stimpson
George R. Stimpson, 88

MILLBURY - George R. Stimpson, 88, died Monday Aug. 31st in St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester.

He leaves his wife, Sandra M. (Fairbanks) Stimpson; three sons, Randolph Stimpson of Linwood, Kevin Stimpson of Leicester and Keith Stimpson of Florida; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; a stepson, David Rose of Spencer; a nephew Robert Stimpson of Worcester. He was born in Millbury and is predeceased by his 1st wife, Roberta E. (Goodell) Stimpson and his parents, Norman and Ella G. (Boettcher) Stimpson.

George was an accountant for Wyman-Gordon Company and after retirement he worked for the Floral Boutique in Millbury. He was an Army veteran serving during the Korean War. He was a Millbury Fire Fighter for 33 years, retiring as assistant Chief. He was a life long member and a deacon of the Millbury Baptist Church, a member and Chaplain and former Trustee of the Charles F. Minney V.F.W Post and a member of the Millbury Veterans Council.

Family and friends will honor and remember George's life by gathering for calling hours on Friday Sept. 4th from 5 to 7 p.m. in Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street, in Millbury. A graveside service will be held Saturday Sept. 5th at 10 a.m. in Central Cemetery in Millbury. A Memorial Service will be held at the Millbury Baptist Church when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to the Millbury Baptist Church, P.O. Box 222, Millbury, MA 01527. To visit George's memorial page please visit:

www.mulhane.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mulhane Home For Funerals
SEP
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Central Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
