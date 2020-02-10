|
George W. Stratton, 85
Grafton - George W. Stratton, 85, died at home Sunday February 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
He retired in 1997 after 38 years at Norton Co. He leaves the love of his life, Jackie (Zaleski) Stratton; four sons, David, Steven, Rick and Daniel; four granddaughters, Crystal, Lauren, Emily and Ellen, two great-granddaughters, Moriah and Lydia, and several nephews and nieces. He was a veteran of the National Guard of MA from 1957-1963.
George was born in Grafton son of the late Lora Mae (Metris) and William P. Stratton Sr.. He enjoyed the game of golf with his friends and cruising in his Model A "Ruby" with other members of the Worcester County Model A Club. He and Jackie traveled with a trip to the Canadian Rockies being at the top of the list.
George was well liked by everyone who knew him. Always a kind word and a winning smile. He never complained about his many health issues, and would say, "There's someone worse off". He cherished time spent with his family.
All are welcome to gather with George's family Thursday February 13th from 4pm to 7pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01535. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday February 14th at 11:00am at St. Philip's Church on West St. in Grafton. He will then be laid to rest at St. Phillip's Cemetery in Grafton. In lieu of traditional remembrances please honor George with a memorial donation to St. Jude's Hospital at . or The Grafton Food Bank PO Box 324 Grafton, MA 01519. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy is available online at:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020