George Strong, 91
Hubbardson - George Strong, 91, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his home.
He was the husband, of the late Beverly (Sanderson) Strong who died in 2008.
George leaves one son, Kevin Strong and his wife Regina of Worcester; three daughters, June Coombs and her husband Brian of Westminster, Coleen Park and her husband Steven of PA and Barbara Howe and her husband John of FL; eight grandsons, Joshua Strong, Marc Paul, Ryan Paul, Joey Paul, Joshua Paul, Haydn Paul, Cameron Paul and Jacob Paul; one great-grandson, Alex Paterson; three great-greatgrandchildren, Lars Paterson, Nellie Paterson and Aurora Paterson and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by three brothers, Russel Strong, Clarence Strong, Wallace Strong and four sisters, Hazel Stronesiefer, May Degrasse, Grace Woods, Clara Gilman.
George was born in Rutland on June 25, 1927, a son of the late Benjamin Franklin and Nellie (Willis) Strong. He worked as a foreman rebuilding machinery at Barry Wool and Rockport Rope Co. He loved to work around his home, doing all kinds of carpentry and being out in nature. He built 4 houses and worked 2 jobs. George was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
The Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main Street, Westminster, MA 01473 has been entrusted with George's funeral arrangements.
For more information please visit www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.
John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert, funeral directors.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019