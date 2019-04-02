Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
George Thurman


1933 - 2019
George Thurman Obituary
George Thurman, 85

Worcester - FUNERAL SERVICES FOR GEORGE THURMAN, AGE 85 WHO DIED IN NEW HAVEN ON MONDAY APRIL 1, WILL BE HELD AT 11:00 AM, TODAY, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3RD AT THE JEWISH HEALTHCARE CENTER, 629 SALISBURY STREET, WORCESTER UNDER THE DIRECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME OF HOLDEN. Burial will be in Worcester Hebrew Cemetery in Auburn. He leaves several nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Immediately following the interment A Memorial Observance Reception will be held at the Jewish Healthcare Center, 629 Salisbury Street, Worcester.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
