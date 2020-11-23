George B. Tokatli, 66
Worcester - George B. Tokatli, 66 of Belmont Mass, formerly of Worcester passed away surrounded by the ones he loved Monday, November 23rd, 2020 after a valiant battle with ALS "Lou Gehrig's Disease"
George was born in Aleppo, Syria, a son of the late Bachir H. Tokatli and Linda (Kaser) Tokatli. Raised in Syria, George immigrated to Worcester in 1973.
George has over 40 years of cable manufacturing industry experience. He holds two bachelor's degrees in Civil and Electrical Engineering Technology. He has held positions at Astro Wire and Cable, Helix/Hitemp Cable, Draka, General Cables, C&M Corporation and Winchester Connectivity until recently retiring due to illness.
George is survived by his wife Hilda (Avedissian) Tokatli; a son, Paul Tokatli and his wife Kristina of N. Brookfield; a daughter, Elizabeth Tokatli of Miami, Florida; his mother, Linda (Kaser) Tokatli in Arizona; three brothers, John Tokatli in Arizona, Nicholas and Samir Tokatli both of Worcester; six sisters, Elham Frye, Samira Schofield, Nahla Paquette, Amira Tokatli, Rula Tokatli and Ramia Tokatli; two granddaughters he cherished, Sophia and Elaina; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to his father, a brother Muneer Tokatli predeceased him.
George was a member of St George Orthodox Cathedral and its men's club. He is also a member of many professional affiliations including WAI & NEWA, IEEE, and is a UL-62 Standard Technical Panel Member. George notably authored the LSZH Cable and Bundled Cable article published by GCC in 2012.
A period of calling hours will be held Wednesday, November 25th from 11:45 am to 12:30 pm in St George Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Anna Street. His funeral service will follow at 12:30, Rev. Fr. Milad Selim, Dean of the Cathedral will be officiating. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial remembrances in his name can be made to the Compassionate Care ALs, CCALS, P.O. Box 1052, West Falmouth, MA 02574 or St George Orthodox Cathedral Endowment Fund, 30 Anna Street, With an abundance of caution, COVID restrictions including Masks and social distancing will be required at all time in the St George Orthodox Cathedral. The funeral service will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to St. George Orthodox Cathedral's web site www.stgeorgeworcester.org
or the Cathedral's Facebook page. Please follow directions therein. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to assist the family with arrangements.