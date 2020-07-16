George Vranos



CAPE CORAL, FL - George Vranos of Cape Coral, Florida passed away on July 10, 2020. He was born on August 28, 1929 in Boston, Mass, but resided in Worcester for most of his life. He leaves his beloved wife, Marilyn J. (Beriau) Vranos, to whom he was married for 69 years, and his children; Christine E. Lorincz and husband Alexander V. Lorincz, John Vranos and his partner Denise Toscano, and George Vranos and his wife Jaynie Vranos. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren; Nicholas and Christopher Vranos, Alexander G. Lorincz, and his great-granddaughters, Charlotte and Michelle Vranos and many nieces and nephews.



He was the son of Vasilios and Sophia Vranos, who emigrated from Greece, and is survived by his siblings Stella Green, Alexander Vranos, and Chrysanthe Kekos. His brother Arthur and sister Effie Geanakoplos predeceased him.



He graduated from Commerce High School where he was an excellent athlete. He was in the National Guard during the Korean War and was a member of the Vernon Hill and Main South American Legion Posts, the Knights of Columbus, and many other professional organizations. He was a salesman, sales manager, and Vice President of Sales in the liquor industry for over 40 years. His first job was as a liquor salesman until becoming the sales manager for Atlas Distributing Corp. He ended his career in the industry as Vice President of Sales for Whitehall Corp. in Norwood, MA.



George was a consummate salesman and his famous saying was, "Nothing happens till you make the call." He was a loving husband and father who worked tirelessly to support his family. He loved to entertain and his home was always open and welcoming to family and friends. He loved politics, history, and sports.



Services are private.





