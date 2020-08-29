1/1
George Walsh
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George F. Walsh, 73

WORCESTER - George F. Walsh, 73, of Worcester, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in his home. He was born in Worcester, a son of the late Michael P. and Mary T. (Flaherty) Walsh.

George is survived by three brothers, Edmund Walsh (Patricia) of Auburn, Michael Walsh (Judith) of East Falmouth, John Walsh (Trudy) of Holden, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister, Maureen Generelli.

George was a long-time member of the Greendale YMCA and he enjoyed running, cycling, and swimming. He will be sadly missed by many longtime friends and his family.

A period of calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 9-10 am with his funeral Mass to begin at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc Church, 570 Lincoln St. Worcester. Burial will be held privately. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved