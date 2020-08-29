George F. Walsh, 73



WORCESTER - George F. Walsh, 73, of Worcester, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in his home. He was born in Worcester, a son of the late Michael P. and Mary T. (Flaherty) Walsh.



George is survived by three brothers, Edmund Walsh (Patricia) of Auburn, Michael Walsh (Judith) of East Falmouth, John Walsh (Trudy) of Holden, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister, Maureen Generelli.



George was a long-time member of the Greendale YMCA and he enjoyed running, cycling, and swimming. He will be sadly missed by many longtime friends and his family.



A period of calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 9-10 am with his funeral Mass to begin at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc Church, 570 Lincoln St. Worcester. Burial will be held privately. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store