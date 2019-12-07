Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
George Way
1944 - 2019
George Way Obituary
George F. Way, 75

Rochester, NH

Auburn, MA - George F. Way, 75, of Rochester, NH, formerly of Auburn, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Frisbie Hospital in Rochester, while surrounded by his loving family.

George is survived by his loving wife of twenty-five years, Terri M. (Bibeau) Way; three sons, James W. Way and his wife Marilyn of Northbridge, Jeffrey S. Way of Norwood, and Jonathan C. Way of Woonsocket, RI; two step-sons, Brian P. Keaney of Petersham, and Jason M. Keaney and his wife Ann of Acton, ME; four grandchildren, Corey R. Way, Miranda J. Way, Andrew J. Way, and Jaida M. Keaney; and a great granddaughter, Thea L. Way. George was born in Poughkeepsie, NY, son of the late, Frederick and Vivian (Donaldson) Way.

George graduated from Poughkeepsie High School, where he rowed for the school's crew team, played trumpet and was active in the Boy Scouts, earning Eagle Scout status. He graduated from Clarkson University and moved to Medway, MA where he was active in the JC's, The Lions Club, and coached both soccer and basketball teams, allowing him the opportunity to be active in the lives of his sons. He later moved to Auburn, MA, where he lived for many years, before settling in Windham, CT, retiring to Rochester, NH last year.

He worked for many years in the computer support business, primarily focusing on Management Information Systems. His career spanned several decades and companies including, IBM and Data General; before retiring, George worked for several years as an MIS consultant with Data Profit Company. He was a member of Grace Community Church in Rochester, and was always willing to help others; for many years, George and Terri volunteered at shelters to feed those less fortunate and on Thanksgiving they made sure the people in shelters ate a hearty meal, before they would sit down with family. George enjoyed nature and camping and could often be found at his camp site in Maine enjoying his "Fleetwood" with the ripped awning.

George loved being surrounded by family and found great happiness spending time with them. His family has many fond memories of their beloved George and take great delight in sharing stories and anecdotes of the man they admire.

Friends and family are invited to Calling Hours on Tuesday, December 10, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., including a Prayer Service at 6:30, in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Entombment in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery in the family mausoleum, will be private.

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
