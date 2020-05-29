George F. Wells Jr
Worcester - George F. Wells Jr., 68, retired Worcester Police Sergeant, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his daughter's home surrounded by family after a lengthy illness.
He was born in Holden on October 12, 1951 a son of the late George F. Wells Sr., and Patricia Evelyn Bucci. He grew up in Oakham and attended local schools before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps to proudly serve his country during the Vietnam War. Upon his discharge he returned home where he joined the Worcester Police Department.
While in the United States Marine Corps George received the Navy Commendation Medal with the Combat Distinguishing Device for meritorious service while serving as a Radio Operator with Company A, First Reconnaissance Battalion, First Marine Division for his actions and courage while taking fire on February 26, 1971 in the Que Son Mountains.
While on the Worcester Police Department he became well known on his City Hall foot patrol. He enjoyed getting to know the community and made many friends working the downtown and Plumley Village areas. After becoming a Sergeant he worked different assignments including the Community Impact Division with his daughter Lisa before retiring in 2010 after 26 years of service.
What George loved the most was hiking, camping at the lean-to on the Midstate Trail in Rutland, fishing, and boating with his grandchildren. Most family vacations consisted of camping in White Mountains, Wells State Park, Acadia National Park, and Myrtle Beach area. He had a passion for hiking the Appalachian Trail throughout the states. He explored the East Coast and Canada while riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed family gatherings and hanging out with his best friend and brother in law Michael Russ. His wanderlust was satisfied traveling the world with his cousin Kevin.
He leaves behind his children, Christopher Barry of Lee, Tammy Craig of Easton, PA, Lisa Carlson of Holden and Jeffrey Wells of North Carolina; seven sisters, Joanne Kroyman and Shelley Lam, both of Oakham, Carol Wells and Sandra Jean Wells, both of Barre, Kimberly Bowles of Somerville, Deborah Mennillo of Loudonville, NY and Lee Wells of Brookline; two brothers, David Wells of Shrewsbury and Glenn Wells of Oakham; five grandchildren, Brein, Corben, Richie, Quinn and Paige; one great granddaughter, Wren; several nieces, nephews extended family and friends.
Family and friends are invited to honor and remember George on Tuesday, June 2nd from 11:00am until 2:00pm at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester.
The family would like to thank Alysha from Notre Dame hospice and Angela from Guardian Angel Senior Services for helping to take such great care of him during the last couple years. His family asks that memorial donations be considered to the Appalachian Trail Conservatory care of their website at: donate.appalachiantrail.org.
Worcester - George F. Wells Jr., 68, retired Worcester Police Sergeant, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his daughter's home surrounded by family after a lengthy illness.
He was born in Holden on October 12, 1951 a son of the late George F. Wells Sr., and Patricia Evelyn Bucci. He grew up in Oakham and attended local schools before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps to proudly serve his country during the Vietnam War. Upon his discharge he returned home where he joined the Worcester Police Department.
While in the United States Marine Corps George received the Navy Commendation Medal with the Combat Distinguishing Device for meritorious service while serving as a Radio Operator with Company A, First Reconnaissance Battalion, First Marine Division for his actions and courage while taking fire on February 26, 1971 in the Que Son Mountains.
While on the Worcester Police Department he became well known on his City Hall foot patrol. He enjoyed getting to know the community and made many friends working the downtown and Plumley Village areas. After becoming a Sergeant he worked different assignments including the Community Impact Division with his daughter Lisa before retiring in 2010 after 26 years of service.
What George loved the most was hiking, camping at the lean-to on the Midstate Trail in Rutland, fishing, and boating with his grandchildren. Most family vacations consisted of camping in White Mountains, Wells State Park, Acadia National Park, and Myrtle Beach area. He had a passion for hiking the Appalachian Trail throughout the states. He explored the East Coast and Canada while riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed family gatherings and hanging out with his best friend and brother in law Michael Russ. His wanderlust was satisfied traveling the world with his cousin Kevin.
He leaves behind his children, Christopher Barry of Lee, Tammy Craig of Easton, PA, Lisa Carlson of Holden and Jeffrey Wells of North Carolina; seven sisters, Joanne Kroyman and Shelley Lam, both of Oakham, Carol Wells and Sandra Jean Wells, both of Barre, Kimberly Bowles of Somerville, Deborah Mennillo of Loudonville, NY and Lee Wells of Brookline; two brothers, David Wells of Shrewsbury and Glenn Wells of Oakham; five grandchildren, Brein, Corben, Richie, Quinn and Paige; one great granddaughter, Wren; several nieces, nephews extended family and friends.
Family and friends are invited to honor and remember George on Tuesday, June 2nd from 11:00am until 2:00pm at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester.
The family would like to thank Alysha from Notre Dame hospice and Angela from Guardian Angel Senior Services for helping to take such great care of him during the last couple years. His family asks that memorial donations be considered to the Appalachian Trail Conservatory care of their website at: donate.appalachiantrail.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2020.