George Wells
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George F. Wells Jr

Worcester - George F. Wells Jr., 68, retired Worcester Police Sergeant, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his daughter's home surrounded by family after a lengthy illness.

He was born in Holden on October 12, 1951 a son of the late George F. Wells Sr., and Patricia Evelyn Bucci. He grew up in Oakham and attended local schools before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps to proudly serve his country during the Vietnam War. Upon his discharge he returned home where he joined the Worcester Police Department.

While in the United States Marine Corps George received the Navy Commendation Medal with the Combat Distinguishing Device for meritorious service while serving as a Radio Operator with Company A, First Reconnaissance Battalion, First Marine Division for his actions and courage while taking fire on February 26, 1971 in the Que Son Mountains.

While on the Worcester Police Department he became well known on his City Hall foot patrol. He enjoyed getting to know the community and made many friends working the downtown and Plumley Village areas. After becoming a Sergeant he worked different assignments including the Community Impact Division with his daughter Lisa before retiring in 2010 after 26 years of service.

What George loved the most was hiking, camping at the lean-to on the Midstate Trail in Rutland, fishing, and boating with his grandchildren. Most family vacations consisted of camping in White Mountains, Wells State Park, Acadia National Park, and Myrtle Beach area. He had a passion for hiking the Appalachian Trail throughout the states. He explored the East Coast and Canada while riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed family gatherings and hanging out with his best friend and brother in law Michael Russ. His wanderlust was satisfied traveling the world with his cousin Kevin.

He leaves behind his children, Christopher Barry of Lee, Tammy Craig of Easton, PA, Lisa Carlson of Holden and Jeffrey Wells of North Carolina; seven sisters, Joanne Kroyman and Shelley Lam, both of Oakham, Carol Wells and Sandra Jean Wells, both of Barre, Kimberly Bowles of Somerville, Deborah Mennillo of Loudonville, NY and Lee Wells of Brookline; two brothers, David Wells of Shrewsbury and Glenn Wells of Oakham; five grandchildren, Brein, Corben, Richie, Quinn and Paige; one great granddaughter, Wren; several nieces, nephews extended family and friends.

Family and friends are invited to honor and remember George on Tuesday, June 2nd from 11:00am until 2:00pm at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester.

The family would like to thank Alysha from Notre Dame hospice and Angela from Guardian Angel Senior Services for helping to take such great care of him during the last couple years. His family asks that memorial donations be considered to the Appalachian Trail Conservatory care of their website at: donate.appalachiantrail.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Service
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
May 28, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Cherise Arsenault
May 28, 2020
Our Deepest sympathy to The Wells family. If there's anything we can do please don't hesitate. Although we never were able to meet George his memory lives with his Grandson Brein. He spoke highly of his grandfather and all of the many things he learned from him. I know George will live in all of you with the wonderful memories and love you all have of him. May he rest in peace.
Michael,Cherise,Emily Arsenault
Friend
May 28, 2020
My condolences to the family of Sergeant George Wells. George was fearless, straight-forward, and above all, fair. He was not only respected by his brother and sister officers, but by everyone in the city he served and protected. A genuine USMC combat veteran, who was compassionate toward those less fortunate. Rest In Peace George.
Bill Chanis
May 28, 2020
I'm heartbroken for this loss. Cousins, I love you all and want people to know what a great guy he was.
Denise Brown
May 28, 2020
So sorry to learn of George's passing. We worked together for many years. He was a good man and dedicated police officer. May he rest in peace.
Chief James M. Gallagher (WPD, Ret.)
Coworker
May 28, 2020
George you were one of the good guys
Bob Lombardi
Coworker
May 28, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with George for many years. He was a cop's cop. RIP my friend
Tom Belezarian (WPD ret)
Coworker
May 27, 2020
Semper FI
Good man too early
Bib Chabot
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved