George M. Weston, 77
WORCESTER - George M. Weston, age 77, passed away at UMass Memorial University Campus on March 20, 2020. Born in Holden, George was the son of the late Robert T. and Marguerite (Morong) Weston.
A graduate of Wachusett Regional High School, George went on to live in Worcester for the rest of his adult life. George was a well-known figure in the Worcester music scene, specializing in sound engineering for Zonkaraz and many other prominent bands in Central Massachusetts. His foremost passion was for music, but George thoroughly enjoyed his collection of model trains.
George is survived by his daughter, Holly J. Weston of North Brookfield; his son, Ryan A. Killoran and his wife, Jennifer of Worcester; two sisters, Nancy Lee Drew of Madison, ME and Mary Ellen Weston of Calais, ME; and three grandchildren, Michael and Brian Mercier and Robert Weston. George is predeceased by his son, Robert B. Weston who left us too early in 2014.
A Celebration of Life for George will take place at a later date to be revealed when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030. Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home of Holden.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020