George Frank Young



Corning, NY - George Frank Young, age 81, of Corning, NY died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.



George was born August 29, 1939 in Concord, NH to Harry Louis and Helen (Leal) Young. He married Sandra Cobb on November 26, 1960 in Webster, MA.



He worked as a constable for Worcester County, MA. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, archery, and belonged to the 200 Sportsmen Club in Webster, MA. He also enjoyed gardening.



He is survived by two daughters, Ginnie (Lawrence) Hughes of Westminster, MD and Bonnie (Michael) Paradise of Marshfield, MO; brother, Eugene (Phyllis) Young of North Grosvenor Dale, CT; grandchildren: Lawrence Hughes, III, Christopher Hughes, Edward Weaver, Katrina (Cliff) Purk, Jackie Weaver; 7 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



George was predeceased on October 25, 2010 by his wife, Sandra Cobb, as well as three sisters and five brothers.



Services will be held at the convenience of the family.



George's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store