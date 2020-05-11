|
George N. Youssef, 83
Dudley - George N. Youssef, 83, passed away Saturday evening at Harrington at Hubbard Healthcare in Webster.
He leaves his wife, Roza (Kerio) Youssef, their children; Naim G. and his wife Mirna E. Youssef of Dudley, Leif G. and spouse Jamileh Youssef of Sweden, Dergan Youssef of Dudley, Salam Habibi and husband Karim of Long Island, and Karim G. Youssef and his wife Carollee of Thompson. He also leaves grandchildren; Gustav and Philip Pearson, Akram, Clarisse, and Joelle Habibi, George Youssef, Matilda Pearson, Isabella Youssef, Olivia Youssef and Joy Youssef, siblings; Joseph Chalino of Shrewsbury George was predeceased by his brother Maliki Youssef of Worcester and his brother Dr Jabriyal Youssef of Hudson, George also leaves behind aunt Emiline Zhogbi and his close brothers in law George Kerio, Adib Kerio and Subhi Kerio, sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
He was born in Hassakee, Syria on January 6, 1937 son of the late Naoum and Jamileh (Kolo) Youssef.
Mr. Youssef was a member of St. Mary's Syriac Orthodox Church.
He was the owner of the former East Side Bakery in Worcester and prior to that owned and operated a bakery on Long Island.
George continued at home to cook and bake for his family and friends, which he enjoyed doing.
"George Youssef was the most kind hearted and selfless person I have ever met and I find myself wondering how I got so lucky that I ended up with him as my grandfather. He did everything in his life with God and his family at the center, and we are lucky enough that he passed that wisdom onto us. As much as we grieve his passing, he made sure to let us know how he will never leave us as long as we keep that same faith in God that he exemplified.
Our grandpa George was a giver. He never let us go hungry, as we all know that no one could bake half as well as he did ( the secret ingredient had to be his love) and no one could make a kafta sandwich as good as his. However, that is not what I think of when I say my grandpa was a giver. Our grandpa George was a giver because he gave us his wisdom, he gave us his compassion, and luckily for us, he gave us his whole heart. As much as it hurts us that he is no longer physically with us, his grandchild, Isabella, has constantly been reminding me that he isn't gone because he always said that he is always in our hearts and I know he will never leave mine.
More than anything, I would like to say Thank You to our Grandpa George. Thank you for teaching us that God comes first. Thank you for teaching our parents how to raise us. Thank you for all the meals. Thank you for all the lessons. Thank you for your love."
"We Love You Dido George."
Calling Hours will be Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 4-8 pm at St. Mary's Syriac Orthodox Church, 1 Industrial Drive in Shrewsbury ( social distancing and precaution guidelines will be in place, as per current requirements.
The Funeral Service will be at 10 AM, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Church followed by entombment in Notre Dame Cemetery, 162 Webster St., in Worcester,
Guild lines will also be in place at the Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to: St. Mary's Syriac Orthodox Church, 1 Industrial Drive, Shrewsbury, MA. 01545
The ROBERT J. MILER FUNERAL HOME and LAKE CHAPEL, 366 School St., Webster is Very Honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
To leave an on line condolence or to share a Memory of Mr. Youssef, please visit:RJMillerfunerals.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2020