Georgette J. (Bernard) Bishop, 85
Whitinsville - Georgette J. (Bernard) Bishop, 85, formerly of Hillview Ln. and Highland St. died Tues. May 12, 2020 after a period of declining health.
She is survived by 2 sisters, Pauline Malinowski of Whitinsville and Therese Montville also of Whitinsville; loving nieces, nephews, and friends. She was recently predeceased by her brother, Roger Bernard. Born in Whitinsville, MA on Jan. 29, 1935 she was the daughter of Alfred and Marie (Letourneau) Bernard and lived in Whitinsville all her life.
Georgette worked as a Criminal Court Clerk for many years at the Westborough Courthouse before retiring. She also worked as a clerk at the former Blackstone Valley National Bank. A confirmed workaholic, she was a part-owner of the Beauty Chalet with her sister Pauline for 14 years in the '60s and '70s when female business ownership was not commonplace. Her last employment was as a greeter at the Walmart in Northbridge. She enjoyed this job as it kept her in touch with her many friends in the community. She was a good, kind person and was always willing to give of herself. She faithfully visited the Senior Center daily and was an active member of St. Patrick's Church and their Bereavement Committee. Georgette loved animals, especially her beloved Collie named Princess. She will be missed for her sense of humor and her genuine love of people.
According to her wishes cremation will take place. A Mass at St. Patrick's Church followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Georgette's memory may be made to: Dog Orphans Inc., 90 Webster St, Douglas, MA 01516 or, to the Northbridge Senior Center, 20 Highland St, Whitinsville, Ma 01588. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 14 to May 15, 2020