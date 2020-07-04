Georgette Bishop

Georgette J. (Bernard) Bishop, 85Whitinsville - Georgette J. (Bernard) Bishop, 85, formerly of Hillview Ln. and Highland St. died Tues. May 12, 2020 after a period of declining health.Her Memorial Funeral Mass will be held on Sat. July 11th at 11AM in St. Patrick's Church followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Georgette's memory may be made to: Dog Orphans Inc., 90 Webster St, Douglas, MA 01516 or, to the Northbridge Senior Center, 20 Highland St, Whitinsville, Ma 01588. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit http://www